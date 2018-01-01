TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Eleven people, including two women and nine men, have been indicted for participating in a sex party at a love hotel organized by a babysitter in New Taipei City in May of this year, reported SETN.

In May, to make some quick cash, a 32-year-old woman surnamed Wang (王), who works as a preschool babysitter, organized a what she dubbed as the "Six-hour Nonstop Electric Sex Party." She advertised the sex party in a Facebook group online and charged an admission fee of NT$3,500 for each male attendee to experience six hours of "all you can eat electric sex," causing netizens to flock in droves.

To promote the event, Wang offered herself with slogans such as "Woman Wants to be X all Night" and "Big D Quality Beautiful Wife Age 30," and she paid a 49-year-old woman surnamed (劉) NT$3,000 to increase the number of women at the orgy. Eventually, nine men registered for the event, earning Wang a profit of NT$31,500, which she would share with the only other female participant.



Scene of sex party. (Photo by New Taipei City Police)

Police disguised themselves as netizens to join the Facebook group and confirmed the time and place, which as was a love hotel in New Taipei City's Tucheng District. When police arrived on the scene, they found a total of 11 people, including nine men and two women, as well as 10 used and 11 unused condoms.

Wang confessed that although she worked as a babysitter during the week, she was not able to make ends meet, and it was out of a desire to make some extra money that she went online and organized sex parties. She admitted to having organized a total of three such orgies, thought no one had noticed and did not anticipate that the police had been monitoring her for some time.



Scene of sex party. (Photo by New Taipei City Police)

On Oct. 9, the prosecution concluded its investigation and charged Wang for using media to prostitute women for profit under Article 231 of the Criminal Code, adultery, and indecency. Liu and the nine men were charged with violating Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), for which they could face fines of up to NT$30,000 (US$990) each.



Scene of sex party. (Photo by New Taipei City Police)