|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|25
|20
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|17
|11
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|15
|2-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|13
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|19
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|13
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Montreal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|15
|20
|0-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|16
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|15
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Florida
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|11
|7
|1-0-1
|2-0-0
|2-0-1
|Colorado
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|9
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Nashville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|8
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|18
|18
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|1-0-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|7
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|16
|0-1-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|8
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Calgary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|14
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|15
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|13
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|19
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Ottawa 4
Washington 5, Vegas 2
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, SO
|Thursday's Games
Boston 4, Edmonton 1
New Jersey 6, Washington 0
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2, OT
Columbus 5, Florida 4
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 0
Vancouver 4, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 3, Winnipeg 0
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT
St. Louis 5, Calgary 3
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.