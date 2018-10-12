NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Skjei buried a wrist shot 37 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday night for coach David Quinn's first career victory.

New York's Brendan Smith tied it at 2 with 2:39 remaining in the third with a one-timer from the slot. Pavel Buchnevich set it up with a backhand pass from behind the net.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 shots and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers.

Aaron Dell made 24 saves and Brent Burns had two assists for the Sharks. Marcus Sorensen and Joonas Donskoi scored in San Jose's third stop of a four-game trip.

Quinn was hired away from Boston University in May. New York had dropped his first three games in his first season as an NHL head coach.

Howden had a highlight-reel goal to even the score at 1 at 13:52 of the opening period when he put the puck between his legs and then Dell's legs. The rookie moved up the depth chart prior to the game and skated alongside Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello. New York acquired Howden from the Tampa Bay Lightning at last year's trade deadline as part of a package for defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

The Sharks opened the scoring when Sorenson got his first of the season. While San Jose was skating shorthanded, Sorenson performed a nifty move and snapped a shot past Lundqvist's glove at 4:31 of the first period.

Burns helped the Sharks take a 2-1 lead at 4:59 of the second when he cleared the puck from his own end, setting up an odd-man rush. Antti Suomela delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to set up a tap-in for Donskoi.

NOTES: New York Rangers defenseman Neal Pionk was scratched for the first time in his young NHL career. ... Fredrik Claesson made his season debut for the Rangers.

Up Next:

Rangers: Host the Oilers on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Devils on Sunday.

