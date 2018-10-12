All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 4 3 0 1 7 17 11 Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 20 17 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 18 15 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 11 2 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 4 12 13 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 16 19 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 8 13 Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 15 20 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 Detroit 3 0 1 2 2 6 10 N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 11 16 Florida 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 4 3 0 1 7 11 7 Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 17 9 Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 15 14 San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 15 16 Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 12 9 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 12 8 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 7 7 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 12 14 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 3 6 Vegas 5 1 4 0 2 10 19 St. Louis 2 0 1 1 1 5 10 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 2 6 Edmonton 2 0 2 0 0 3 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Ottawa 4

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Boston 4, Edmonton 1

New Jersey 6, Washington 0

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2, OT

Columbus 5, Florida 4

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.