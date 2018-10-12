TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 12 sailors were successfully rescued from a stranded and flooded cargo ship off the coast of Taoyuan City (桃園市) by the Coast Guard Administration (CGA, 海巡署) during the night on Oct. 11, reported CNA.

All 12 crew are safe and unharmed, after a section of the hull was found to be severely flooded, which raised concerns that the ship could overturn, and led to the crew to abandon ship.

The Honduran-registered “Zhen-feng” (振豐) cargo ship fell into trouble at about 7.00 p.m. near to the Zhuwei Fishing Harbor (竹圍漁港), and the cause of incident is currently unclear, CGA said in a statement.

In response to the distress call, the north section of the CGA set up a command post, dispatched a land-based patrol team, and sent an aircraft to locate the vessel. At 11.08 p.m., a search and rescue helicopter arrived at the scene and saved the crew amid poor visability, according to CGA.

The 8th Shore Patrol of the CGA said that Taiwan has seen some rough weather recently, which has led to a number of incidents along Taiwan’s coasts.

The Zhen-feng’s crew was comprised of 8 Chinese nationals and 4 Indonesian nationals. The ship was found to have no dangerous goods onboard, or leaks of harmful chemicals.

An earlier report by CNA suggests the crew were airlifted to Taipei Songshan Airport (臺北松山機場) after the incident.