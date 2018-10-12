|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|17
|11
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|20
|17
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|18
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|19
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|15
|20
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|10
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|11
|7
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|14
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Calgary
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|8
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|12
|14
|Vegas
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|19
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Edmonton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Ottawa 4
Washington 5, Vegas 2
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, SO
|Thursday's Games
Boston 4, Edmonton 1
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 2
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.