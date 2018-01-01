TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a northeast monsoon brings cold temperatures and wet weather, Tamsui hit a record low for this fall of 17.8 degrees Celsius, while the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory for northern Taiwan.

As a northeast monsoon continues to affect the country, rain in northern and northeastern Taiwan will be more sustained today, with local heavy showers likely. In Hualien and Taitung, skies will be cloudy with scatter showers, while central and southern Taiwan will also be cloudy with rain possible in mountainous areas, especially after the development of convection in the afternoon.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City and Yilan County. The northern coast of Keelung and mountainous areas of Taipei, New Taipei and Yilan will likely see local heavy rain or torrential rain.

As for temperatures, the CWB forecasts cooler temperatures throughout the day without much of a fluctuation between the highs and lows as the mercury ranges between 18 to 23 degrees. Central and southern Taiwan will experience colder temperatures in the mornings and evenings with low ranging between 20 to 22 degrees and highs reaching 27 to 30 degrees during the day.

The CWB has also issued a strong wind advisory over land for 18 counties and cities in Taiwan. Due to the powerful northeastern monsoon, strong wind gusts of level 9 to 10 are likely in northern and eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

There will also be strong winds and waves along the coast and adjacent sea areas of Taiwan (including outer islands), therefore visitors to coastal areas are advised to exercise caution.