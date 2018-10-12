RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is denying ties with Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist who had a central role in the successful 2016 campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro's responded to questions Thursday tied to comments by one of his sons about Bannon.

The poll front-runner said that if his son Eduardo Bolsonaro had met with Bannon he hadn't been told about it.

Bolsonaro called reports of a connection "typical fake news."

In August, Epoca magazine quoted Eduardo Bolsonaro as saying Bannon "had put himself at our disposal to help."

In August, Eduardo posted on Instagram a picture of himself with Bannon. The caption said the two had a great meeting and would "unite forces against cultural marxism."