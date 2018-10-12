GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe salvaged a 2-2 draw for world champion France with a last-minute equalizer in Thursday's friendly against Iceland.

Iceland was 2-0 up with five minutes left at the Roudourou stadium in Brittany and looked set to hand France its first loss since winning the World Cup in July.

Mbappe, who went on as a substitute for the last half an hour, was the home team's savior though.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward pulled a goal back when he fired in from a tight angle and the ball took a deflection off Holmar Eyjolfsson in the 85th minute.

Mbappe then levelled with a penalty five minutes later.

France coach Didier Deschamps rested several regulars ahead of next week's UEFA Nations League against Germany at the Stade de France.

Without Blaise Matuidi and N'golo Kante, France were lacking in midfield, while Olivier Giroud was subdued up front.

France monopolized possession in the first half but lacked a cutting edge and was made to pay when Birkir Bjarnason beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot to claim his 10th Iceland goal in the 31st minute.

Kari Arnason made it 2-0 in the second half when he headed in a corner.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports