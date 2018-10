Shanghai Masters Results

Thursday Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (11), Britain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato (16), Italy, 6-4, 6-0.

Kevin Anderson (7), South Africa, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (10), Greece, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Borna Coric (13), Croatia, def. Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, 7-5, 0-0 retired.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Second Round

Raven Klassen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (7), New Zealand, def. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (6), Brazil, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.