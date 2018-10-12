NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Square Inc., down $8.42 to $69.03

The mobile payments services company said Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar will leave to become CEO of the social media app Nextdoor.

L Brands Inc., up $1.69 to $30.21

The parent company of Victoria's Secret said its sales jumped, and that it could sell its La Senza business.

Fluor Corp., down $9.69 to $46.53

The engineering, construction and operations company forecast weak third-quarter results.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.77 to $51.48

The airline reported strong results for the third quarter.

CVS Health Corp., down $5.73 to $73.19

The New York Post reported that regulators in New York have concerns regarding CVS' purchase of health insurer Aetna.

Bank of America Corp., down 88 cents to $28.36

Banks slumped Thursday as interest rates turned lower after a big rally over the previous week.

Kinder Morgan Inc., down 58 cents to $17.42

Energy companies sank along with the price of crude oil and other fuels.

Crispr Therapeutics AG, up 31 cents to $36.95

The gene editing company and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals said regulators will allow a study of a sickle cell disease treatment.