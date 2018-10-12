NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Rory Kennedy couldn't resist the obvious place to open her new documentary on NASA. That's a news clip of her uncle, President John F. Kennedy, challenging the space agency to land a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Kennedy said she wanted to give people who were not alive in the 1960s a sense of the excitement and energy that surrounded the Apollo missions and space flight in general.

The movie about NASA's 60th anniversary is called "Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow." After having a short theatrical run, it premieres Saturday night on the Discovery channel.

A line midway through the film succinctly sums up the central point: "The farther we travel, the better we understand home."