AP PHOTOS: Growing up female, across the globe

By MAYA ALLERUZZO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/12 02:13
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, Luana poses for photos on her roller skates at her home in Merlo, Argentina. Luana says that when one of th

In this photo taken in 2016, Baby Seibureh, 17, and Claude Seibureh, 48, of Freetown, were married during the Ebola crisis. Because of her small statu

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, from left, Ranjeda, 9, Rumana, 10, Minajan, 10 and Wisma Bi Bi, 12, smile at each other while waiting in the

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2013, file photo, a Pakistani girl lines up among boys for their morning assembly where they sing the national anthem at a sch

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, a young girl in her colorful dress reaches out to greet a Pakistani policeman securing the road ou

FILE - In this April 7, 2013, file photo, an Afghan girl tries to peer through the holes of her burqa as she plays with other children in the old town

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Bedouin children run after a pick up truck in Abu Galoum, South Sinai, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Hagar Yahia holds her daughter Awsaf, a thin 5-year-old who is getting no more than 800 calories a day from br

FILE - In this July 21, 2011, file photo, Vanity Mendez, 11, left, Isaiah Rivera, 6, center, and Jonathan Medina, 11, cool off at an open fire hydrant

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, ttudents gather to grieve during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of a shooting at Marjory Stonem

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Luis Varela, 17, left, Gabby Reynolds, 18, and Mariah Perry, 15, all of Birmingham, Ala., enjoy the festiviti

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, after a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Was

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2013, file photo, a young girl who is a member of the RAF cadets walks between gravestones at Tyne Cot World War One cemetery

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Ansa Khan and her sister's combs hang on the mud wall of her house in Mardan, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Saba Rehman

ILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, Hannah Shraim, 17, left, fixes a scarf around Lana Algamil, 5, after the little girl asked Hannah if she could

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2012, file photo, girls turning 15 pose in their gowns for photos inside a pink limousine before their debutante ball, organize

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, students rally in front of the White House in Washington. Students walked out of school to protest gun viol

In this Aug. 27, 2012 photo, Janet Jotham braids the hair of her daughter Lucia Jotham, 8, during a visit to see her two children living at the Kabang

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, a girl pulls water from a well in the home of Ahmed al-Kawkabani, leader of the southern resistance unit in

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Morgan Hurd practices on the balance beam during a training session at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship. (AP

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2006, file photo, Nysa Loudon, 11, swings in the neighborhood park ravaged by Hurricane Katrina near her home in Gentilly area

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim girls carry water pots in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Wong Maye

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, a young clown rides in the back of a car following a procession to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in

FILE - In this May 13, 2016, file photo, Samantha Bischoff, left, compliments Hannah Shraim on her prom dress during Northwest High School's senior pr

FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, schoolgirls walk through the rocky yard of Bethesda Evangelical School during a break in class, in Canaan, H

CAIRO (AP) — As the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child, women's rights activists point to progress on a wide array of issues but say more needs to be done to protect girls from child marriage, sexual assault and other forms of exploitation.

Experts say girls in their first decade are better positioned for success than their mothers and grandmothers were, thanks to advances in health care and nutrition, and wider access to education. But they say more must be done to keep adolescent and teenage girls in school, and to protect them from violence, unintended pregnancies and forced marriage, which remains common in much of the developing world.

"Poverty, violence, and cultural traditions oppress millions of girls in every part of the world," said Stephanie Sinclair, a visual journalist who founded "Too Young To Wed," which campaigns to protect girls' rights and end child marriage, while offering services to survivors. . "It is still a global struggle to have girls valued for more than their bodies — for just their sexuality, fertility and labor."

The U.N. children's agency says 12 million girls under the age of 18 will marry this year, and 21 million between the aged of 15 and 19 will get pregnant.

"Every girl should have the right to decide for herself, if, when and whom to marry," Sinclair said. "To be allowed to be children and teens, with access to gender specific health care and all levels of education; and free to determine the course of their own lives."

The decision to award this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Nadia Murad, 25, who was among thousands of women and girls kidnapped and enslaved by the Islamic State group in 2014, highlighted a particularly vicious form of sexual assault.

But the #MeToo campaign has shown that less violent forms of sexual abuse and misconduct are all too common, affecting women at all income levels and across multiple industries. Even in wealthy countries, women face persistent pay gaps and other forms of discrimination.

Here is a selection of pictures showing the daily lives of girls across the globe, all taken by female Associated Press photojournalists.

How you can help:

Donate to Too Young to Wed here: http://tooyoungtowed.org/

