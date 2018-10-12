ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Barcelona's Arda Turan has given testimony to police following a nightclub brawl during which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer.

The DHA news agency said Turan, who is on loan to Istanbul side Basaksehir, was called to a police station where he was questioned for three hours on Thursday.

News reports said a fight broke out between the 31-year-old midfielder and pop singer Berkay Sahin on Wednesday after the footballer allegedly made comments to the singer's wife.

Prosecutors were investigating the incident in response to a criminal complaint.