MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has conducted a massive test of the nation's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple missile launches.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday's maneuvers featured launches of ballistic missiles by the navy's nuclear submarines from the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. As part of the drills, long-range bombers also fired cruise missiles, the ministry said, adding that all missiles hit their designated practice targets.

It added that Russia's early warning system successfully spotted and tracked all launches.

The Defense Ministry noted that the exercise offered a chance to test the chain of command from its main control room down to military units.

The drills are the latest in a series of Russian war games conducted amid spiraling tensions with the West.