WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on rapper Kanye West's visit to the White House (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump Donald has welcomed Kanye West to the White House, and says the rapper "has been a friend for a long time."

West credits Trump with stopping a potential war with North Korea and is encouraging Trump to swap his usual Air Force One jet for a hydrogen-powered plane.

In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red "Make America Great Again." West also says that many people believe that if someone's black, then that person has to be a Democrat.

The White House had said that Trump and West would discuss a range of issues, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, which is where West grew up.

8:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set for a White House lunch with rapper Kanye West, whom he calls a longtime friend.

Trump told "Fox and Friends" Thursday: "He's a different kind of guy and that's OK with me."

The White House has said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up. Also attending is former NFL great Jim Brown, a civil rights leader who has met with Trump previously.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a "Saturday Night Live" show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year.