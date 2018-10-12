TORONTO (AP) — With handheld cameras in tow, British filmmaker Paul Greengrass has headed straight into real-life horrors to make visceral, immersive fiction films.

After movies about a North Ireland 1972 massacre and the September 11 terrorist attacks, Greengrass' latest, "22 July," recreates the 2011 attacks in Oslo and at the Norwegian summer camp Utoya where 77 were killed and 110 were injured by far-right terrorist Anders Behring Breivik.

While Greengrass opens "22 July" with the bombing and shooting, the movie is really about the attack's aftermath. Breivik's trial — and the intolerant, anti-multiculturalism ideology he espouses — tests Norway's democracy.

Greengrass says his film "is about Norway then but it's actually about us today or tomorrow."

"22 July" debuted Wednesday on Netflix and in select theaters.