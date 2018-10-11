  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/11 22:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 3 1 .750
New York 3 1 .750
Philadelphia 3 1 .750
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750
Charlotte 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Orlando 2 2 .500 1
Miami 2 3 .400
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 2 .500 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 2 2 .500 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 1
New Orleans 0 4 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1
Denver 3 1 .750 1
Portland 2 2 .500 2
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 0 1.000
Sacramento 2 2 .500 2
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Golden State 1 3 .250 3

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 102, Memphis 86

Toronto 118, Brooklyn 91

Washington 102, Detroit 97

Atlanta 130, San Antonio 127

Miami 140, New Orleans 128

Chicago 104, Indiana 89

Portland 116, Phoenix 83

L.A. Lakers 123, Golden State 113

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.