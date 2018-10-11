SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The mother of the suspect arrested for the rape and killing of a Bulgarian television journalist has reportedly said her son admitted the murder to her.

Bulgarian private Nova TV station on Thursday broadcast an interview with Nadezhda Krassimirova, the purported mother of Severin Krassimirov, 21, who was arrested Tuesday in Germany on a European arrest warrant.

She told the broadcaster her son had consumed alcohol and drugs before committing the murder, and that he regretted his actions. The Associated Press could not independently verify her identity.

Krassimirov was arrested in connection to the murder of Bulgarian TV reporter Viktoria Marinova, 30, who was raped and strangled on Saturday in the northern town of Ruse.

Her last show last month drew attention to suspected fraud involving European Union funds.