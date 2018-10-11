MEXICO CITY (AP) — Marines have found the skeletal remains of six men in illegal burial pits inside a house in the Mexican resort of Acapulco.

The discovery was announced Thursday by the government of Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located.

Some of the bodies were found with their hands and feet bound. One had a piece of wire tied around its neck.

The bodies were found in four pits in a low-income neighborhood far from the city's beachside tourist zone, which is on the Pacific coast.

Drug and kidnapping gangs frequently use such pits to dispose of the victims. Morgues in Guerrero and several other states in Mexico have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies found on streets and in clandestine graves. Many are never identified.