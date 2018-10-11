WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHELSEA-SOCCER DIVIDE

LONDON — Railing against attempts to make soccer more equal, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck says big teams should not be forced to join the "great unwashed" through new regulations. By Rob Harris. SENT: 560 words, photo.

SOC--MONACO-JARDIM OUT

PARIS — After yet another top-three finish in the French league, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev spoke in May about his dream to make Leonardo Jardim the Alex Ferguson of the principality. Less than five months later, Vasilyev has changed his mind. Jardim is out as coach and Thierry Henry appears to be in. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Australia has survived to draw with Pakistan in the first test. Australia was reduced to eight wickets down with an hour to go, and captain Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon held out. Developing.

SOC--RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT

BERLIN — The German weekly magazine that first published the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has "hundreds of documents" that substantiate its report and there is no reason to believe they are not authentic. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SOC--BELGIUM-RAIDS

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have questioned key agents and a top coach as part of a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer. By Raf Casert. SENT: 290 words.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

MADRID — Portugal looks to move closer to a spot in the final four of the UEFA Nations League when it visits Poland. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

TEN--SHANGHAI MASTERS

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic earns partial revenge when he beats Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Next up is Kevin Anderson, whom Djokovic beat in the Wimbledon final. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 250 words, photos. Will be updated.

— Also:

— TEN--TIANJIN OPEN — Garcia, Mertens cruise into quarterfinals. SENT: 220 words.

GLF--KEB HANA BANK

INCHEON, South Korea — Nasa Hataoka of Japan fires a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--CIMB CLASSIC — Burgoon has first-round lead, Thomas 3 behind. By Nicolas Anil. SENT: 370 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--CAS-MAKUDI — Former FIFA official Makudi at court for ban appeal hearing. SENT: 170 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kuznetsov's 4-point night helps Capitals beat Golden Knights. SENT: 480 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — LeBron, Lonzo take the floor together for first time. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.