DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australia has survived to draw with Pakistan in the first test in Dubai.

Pakistan 482 (Mohammad Hafeez 126, Haris Sohail 110, Asad Shafiq 80, Imam-ul-Haq 76; Peter Siddle 3-58), and 181-6 declared (Imam-ul Haq 48; Jon Hollard 3-83), drew with Australia 202 (Usman Khawaja 85, Aaron Finch 62; Bilal Asif 6-36, Mohammad Abbas 4-29) and 362-8 (Usman Khawaja 141, Travis Head 72, Tim Paine 61 not out; Yasir Shah 4-114, Mohammad Abbas 3-56).