The Latest: Weinstein arrives at courthouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Harvey Weinstein's appearance before a New York judge as his lawyers try to get charges dismissed in his criminal case. (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York courthouse where his lawyers are trying to get the charges dismissed in his criminal case.

Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defense motions assailing an indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

The hearing comes a year and a day after The New Yorker first published allegations by one accuser in the case, Lucia Evans.

She says Weinstein forced her into oral sex in 2004.

Weinstein's lawyers and prosecutors had been wrangling over the part of the indictment pertaining to Evans in recent weeks in closed-door meetings and sealed court papers.

Weinstein is also charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcing an unwanted sex act on a woman in 2006.

He denies assaulting anyone.

___

5:30 a.m.

