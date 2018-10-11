THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has acquitted a youth leader who stood trial on charges that he branded three children as part of an initiation ceremony.

A court in the southwestern town of Middelburg ruled Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to support charges that the 23-year-old man deliberately burned the children at a summer camp in the summer of 2017. The judges said he had been negligent, but did not convict him of that because prosecutors had not charged him with negligence.

The three young children were burned during an initiation ritual in which the children were stamped using ink and asked by leaders to scream as though they had been branded.

The Dutch scouting organization says the man will never work for it again as the organization has "lost all faith in his leadership qualities."