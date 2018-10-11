Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Becoming cloudy;84;76;SW;10;83%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunny and very warm;100;75;NE;8;34%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;A t-storm around;84;61;NE;5;44%;65%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;ESE;5;70%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and mild;70;58;Partly sunny, warm;71;60;S;14;77%;12%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;53;45;Cloudy;53;44;SE;10;73%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;E;7;35%;61%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, mild;61;46;Cooler;50;31;N;15;72%;94%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;82;73;A t-storm in spots;85;66;S;8;77%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;Some sun, pleasant;74;63;A shower or t-storm;71;64;NNW;13;66%;80%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, mainly late;66;55;A little a.m. rain;62;47;W;19;72%;83%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Variably cloudy, hot;102;74;Turning cloudy, hot;101;74;SSW;11;23%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;Couple of t-storms;86;74;SW;5;75%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;WSW;6;60%;10%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm around;92;77;NNE;6;67%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny;76;66;E;8;81%;46%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;64;41;Partial sunshine;68;46;S;5;38%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;ESE;8;48%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warm with sunshine;76;53;Mostly sunny, warm;74;52;SSE;6;62%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;60;49;An afternoon shower;64;49;SW;4;80%;60%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;87;64;Partly sunny;89;64;ENE;12;43%;16%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;74;49;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;9;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;76;58;Partly sunny, warm;73;60;S;11;72%;19%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;72;50;Cloudy, comfortable;72;49;NE;10;49%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warm;75;47;Partly sunny;73;46;NE;5;61%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Occasional rain;59;53;A morning shower;62;50;SE;9;68%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;85;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;65;NNW;4;53%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cool;63;46;Sunshine, but cool;65;51;NNE;7;49%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;N;7;46%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun returning;66;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;52;SE;24;50%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;SSW;3;73%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Clearing and hot;97;78;Partly sunny;95;78;S;11;57%;5%;10

Chicago, United States;Cooler;51;38;Inc. clouds;46;37;WNW;10;61%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm around;84;77;SSE;9;80%;85%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;62;52;Mostly sunny, nice;62;53;S;8;79%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;81;Plenty of sun;88;80;NW;8;75%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;Clouds and sun;71;61;SE;7;74%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;Showers around;88;71;SE;9;76%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;71;Hazy sunshine;90;70;NNE;5;67%;0%;6

Denver, United States;A little p.m. rain;49;34;Partly sunny;62;38;SW;6;47%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, some heavy;80;73;Periods of rain;84;75;SSE;7;84%;89%;1

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Some sun, pleasant;93;71;SSE;6;43%;1%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Very windy, rain;63;49;SW;35;80%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNE;5;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;75;67;Some sun, pleasant;76;68;ENE;3;74%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Overcast;79;68;Inc. clouds;82;70;NNE;6;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;84;57;Sunshine, pleasant;88;59;ENE;6;25%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ENE;5;71%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;60;47;Sun and some clouds;56;48;SW;10;90%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;6;74%;64%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;78;71;Mostly cloudy;81;72;E;9;60%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;72;Afternoon showers;83;70;E;5;73%;99%;4

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;93;67;High clouds;90;68;NNW;7;47%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;60;Hazy sunshine;87;59;NNE;8;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;69;62;A few showers;69;62;NE;10;81%;72%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;76;A t-storm around;95;76;NNW;7;58%;73%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;Sunny and very warm;96;82;N;10;56%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;61;Partly sunny;87;57;NE;7;16%;40%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;78;43;Mostly sunny;70;42;N;4;38%;10%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Hazy sun and warm;98;76;WNW;4;34%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;79;58;A t-storm in spots;78;57;WSW;6;70%;54%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;104;78;Partly sunny;102;76;N;12;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;66;43;Plenty of sun;62;38;ESE;7;60%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;ENE;9;74%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;W;6;69%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Periods of rain;88;76;Showers and t-storms;86;75;ESE;16;82%;94%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;NW;5;82%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;39;A t-storm in spots;56;37;ENE;8;61%;72%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;85;76;SW;8;81%;55%;4

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;61;Turning sunny;68;61;S;11;72%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;74;64;Partly sunny;76;65;SSW;7;73%;12%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;71;55;Partly sunny;68;64;SSW;22;74%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;73;59;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;5;54%;39%;4

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;W;7;71%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;71;60;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;WSW;5;62%;36%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;80;Some brightening;86;79;SSW;4;74%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;NNE;6;71%;64%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;91;77;E;6;66%;49%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;45;Sunny and beautiful;72;51;ENE;8;51%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;58;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;NE;5;65%;81%;8

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;88;77;SSW;6;77%;68%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;Mostly sunny;60;41;S;6;62%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;86;77;Nice with some sun;85;78;S;11;71%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cool;60;49;A bit of rain;59;54;SE;10;77%;69%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;58;46;Low clouds;50;37;W;8;62%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;56;36;Mostly sunny, mild;58;45;WNW;7;72%;4%;2

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;93;82;Partly sunny;95;82;NNE;7;60%;3%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;ENE;8;49%;15%;13

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;61;Winds subsiding;62;47;NW;16;59%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;W;6;62%;81%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;49;41;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;16;53%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;68;58;High clouds;67;55;N;9;49%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;58;45;Fog, then some sun;58;54;SSE;3;80%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;66;40;Cloudy and cooler;50;36;WNW;14;63%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;E;14;76%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;83;75;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SW;10;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;94;75;Sun and clouds;94;75;E;8;63%;2%;7

Paris, France;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;58;Some sun and warm;75;60;S;9;58%;30%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;61;A passing shower;67;58;WNW;10;75%;89%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;92;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;NNW;6;62%;48%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;10;75%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;88;73;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SE;4;64%;82%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warm;74;49;Sunny and warm;72;45;SSE;4;62%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;S;6;51%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;66;53;A touch of rain;67;52;ESE;11;55%;80%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;76;60;Mostly sunny;80;60;E;9;65%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;ESE;9;65%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;54;42;Partly sunny;46;39;NNE;16;72%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;61;46;Mostly sunny, mild;63;46;S;8;77%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;80;72;Humid with some sun;82;73;NE;8;75%;35%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;100;71;Sunny and very warm;98;71;ESE;7;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;74;60;Some sun;77;57;N;6;68%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;55;44;Decreasing clouds;56;48;SW;6;77%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;WSW;6;59%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;Showers and t-storms;73;63;SSW;5;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;84;75;Showers;85;74;SE;7;78%;93%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;WNW;3;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;Nice with sunshine;79;47;NE;8;19%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;A touch of rain;66;43;Partly sunny;67;44;WSW;4;56%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;Showers and t-storms;83;73;NNW;4;82%;83%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;72;55;Partly sunny;76;59;SE;6;70%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;63;47;Mostly sunny;63;48;NNE;5;69%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;N;4;55%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cool;70;59;Clouds and sun;70;59;NE;9;45%;7%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;WSW;5;84%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;67;44;Cloudy;67;42;SE;7;60%;39%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;85;77;Spotty showers;86;77;ESE;7;81%;87%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;59;48;Mostly sunny, mild;62;48;SSW;8;82%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with a shower;64;59;Clouds and sun;64;58;ESE;14;54%;63%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;73;68;A little a.m. rain;74;70;E;9;71%;84%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;60;45;Mostly sunny, mild;61;47;SSW;8;88%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny;66;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SSE;8;45%;26%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;E;7;61%;65%;4

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;81;62;Increasing clouds;82;64;WSW;7;25%;29%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;82;68;Partly sunny;81;67;SSW;7;50%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;ENE;5;42%;5%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and humid;75;66;A shower in the a.m.;70;60;ENE;8;68%;61%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;67;43;Cooler;52;40;WNW;16;59%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;85;71;Mainly cloudy;82;70;ESE;8;57%;44%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;84;68;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;SW;6;67%;74%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;57;22;Brilliant sunshine;56;25;NNE;6;47%;13%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;59;45;Periods of sun;59;43;N;4;71%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;SE;7;54%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;90;67;High clouds;88;70;NNE;4;57%;28%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;64;45;Partly sunny, nice;62;44;S;7;83%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;72;47;Sunny and mild;70;45;SSE;7;64%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Very windy, rain;53;45;SSE;34;81%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Brief p.m. showers;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;SW;5;75%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;73;51;Clouds and sun;73;52;NE;4;53%;31%;4

