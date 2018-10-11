Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Becoming cloudy;29;25;SW;17;83%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NE;13;34%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;A t-storm around;29;16;NE;9;44%;65%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;ESE;8;70%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and mild;21;14;Partly sunny, warm;22;16;S;22;77%;12%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;12;7;Cloudy;12;7;SE;16;73%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;E;11;35%;61%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;Cooler;10;-1;N;25;72%;94%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;19;S;13;77%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;A shower or t-storm;22;18;NNW;20;66%;80%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, mainly late;19;13;A little a.m. rain;17;8;W;30;72%;83%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Variably cloudy, hot;39;23;Turning cloudy, hot;38;24;SSW;17;23%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;SW;8;75%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;WSW;9;60%;10%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NNE;9;67%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;24;19;E;12;81%;46%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;18;5;Partial sunshine;20;8;S;7;38%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;ESE;13;48%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warm with sunshine;24;12;Mostly sunny, warm;23;11;SSE;9;62%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;15;9;An afternoon shower;18;9;SW;6;80%;60%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;18;Partly sunny;32;18;ENE;19;43%;16%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;23;9;Mostly sunny;22;9;SE;14;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;Partly sunny, warm;23;16;S;17;72%;19%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;22;10;Cloudy, comfortable;22;9;NE;17;49%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warm;24;9;Partly sunny;23;8;NE;7;61%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Occasional rain;15;12;A morning shower;17;10;SE;15;68%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;30;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;NNW;7;53%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cool;17;8;Sunshine, but cool;18;11;NNE;11;49%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;N;11;46%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun returning;19;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;11;SE;38;50%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSW;5;73%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Clearing and hot;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;17;57%;5%;10

Chicago, United States;Cooler;11;3;Inc. clouds;8;3;WNW;15;61%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;29;25;SSE;14;80%;85%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;17;11;Mostly sunny, nice;17;12;S;13;79%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;27;Plenty of sun;31;27;NW;13;75%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Clouds and sun;21;16;SE;11;74%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Showers around;31;22;SE;14;76%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNE;8;67%;0%;6

Denver, United States;A little p.m. rain;9;1;Partly sunny;17;3;SW;9;47%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, some heavy;27;23;Periods of rain;29;24;SSE;10;84%;89%;1

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Some sun, pleasant;34;21;SSE;10;43%;1%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Very windy, rain;17;9;SW;57;80%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;NNE;8;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;ENE;6;74%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Overcast;26;20;Inc. clouds;28;21;NNE;10;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunshine, pleasant;31;15;ENE;9;25%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;7;71%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;16;8;Sun and some clouds;13;9;SW;16;90%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SSE;10;74%;64%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;E;14;60%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Afternoon showers;28;21;E;8;73%;99%;4

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;34;19;High clouds;32;20;NNW;12;47%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NNE;13;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;20;16;A few showers;21;17;NE;16;81%;72%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;35;25;NNW;11;58%;73%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;17;56%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;14;NE;12;16%;40%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;26;6;Mostly sunny;21;5;N;7;38%;10%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Hazy sun and warm;37;24;WNW;6;34%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;26;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;WSW;10;70%;54%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;40;26;Partly sunny;39;24;N;20;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;19;6;Plenty of sun;16;3;ESE;11;60%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;ENE;14;74%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;W;10;69%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Periods of rain;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;ESE;26;82%;94%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;8;82%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;13;3;ENE;13;61%;72%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;13;81%;55%;4

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;17;72%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;SSW;12;73%;12%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;22;13;Partly sunny;20;18;SSW;35;74%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;23;15;Partly sunny;28;17;SSW;8;54%;39%;4

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;W;11;71%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;WSW;8;62%;36%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Some brightening;30;26;SSW;7;74%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;9;71%;64%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;10;66%;49%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;ENE;13;51%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NE;9;65%;81%;8

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;77%;68%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;S;10;62%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;S;17;71%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cool;15;10;A bit of rain;15;12;SE;16;77%;69%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;15;8;Low clouds;10;3;W;12;62%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny, mild;14;7;WNW;11;72%;4%;2

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;34;28;Partly sunny;35;28;NNE;12;60%;3%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;ENE;13;49%;15%;13

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;16;Winds subsiding;17;8;NW;26;59%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;W;10;62%;81%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;9;5;Partly sunny;16;9;SSW;25;53%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;20;15;High clouds;20;13;N;14;49%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;Fog, then some sun;14;12;SSE;5;80%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;19;5;Cloudy and cooler;10;2;WNW;22;63%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;23;76%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SW;15;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Sun and clouds;35;24;E;14;63%;2%;7

Paris, France;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;14;Some sun and warm;24;16;S;15;58%;30%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;16;A passing shower;20;14;WNW;17;75%;89%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;33;24;Clouds and sun;34;25;NNW;9;62%;48%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;16;75%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;SE;6;64%;82%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warm;23;9;Sunny and warm;22;7;SSE;6;62%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;S;9;51%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;12;A touch of rain;20;11;ESE;17;55%;80%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;E;14;65%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ESE;15;65%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;12;6;Partly sunny;8;4;NNE;26;72%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;16;8;Mostly sunny, mild;17;8;S;13;77%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;26;22;Humid with some sun;28;23;NE;12;75%;35%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;ESE;11;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;24;16;Some sun;25;14;N;9;68%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;13;7;Decreasing clouds;13;9;SW;10;77%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;WSW;10;59%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;17;SSW;7;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;29;24;Showers;30;23;SE;11;78%;93%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;WNW;5;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Nice with sunshine;26;8;NE;14;19%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;A touch of rain;19;6;Partly sunny;20;7;WSW;7;56%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNW;6;82%;83%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;22;13;Partly sunny;24;15;SE;10;70%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNE;8;69%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;N;6;55%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cool;21;15;Clouds and sun;21;15;NE;15;45%;7%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WSW;8;84%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;20;7;Cloudy;19;6;SE;11;60%;39%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;12;81%;87%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;15;9;Mostly sunny, mild;17;9;SSW;12;82%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with a shower;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;ESE;23;54%;63%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;A little a.m. rain;23;21;E;14;71%;84%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly sunny, mild;16;8;SSW;13;88%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;SSE;13;45%;26%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;E;11;61%;65%;4

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;27;17;Increasing clouds;28;18;WSW;11;25%;29%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;27;20;SSW;11;50%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;ENE;8;42%;5%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and humid;24;19;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;ENE;13;68%;61%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;20;6;Cooler;11;5;WNW;26;59%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;29;22;Mainly cloudy;28;21;ESE;13;57%;44%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;SW;9;67%;74%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;14;-6;Brilliant sunshine;13;-4;NNE;9;47%;13%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;15;7;Periods of sun;15;6;N;6;71%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;SE;12;54%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;32;20;High clouds;31;21;NNE;6;57%;28%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;18;7;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;S;11;83%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;22;9;Sunny and mild;21;7;SSE;11;64%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Very windy, rain;11;7;SSE;54;81%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;SW;8;75%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;23;11;Clouds and sun;23;11;NE;6;53%;31%;4

_____

