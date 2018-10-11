LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — From FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging his ban for forgery ahead of a Thailand soccer federation election.

Makudi says he is "very confident. I didn't do anything wrong."

The former Thai federation president is appealing against a 3 1/2-year FIFA ban that expires in April 2020.

FIFA's ethics committee found him guilty of forgery, falsifying documents, and not cooperating with investigators.

Makudi was alleged to have altered federation statutes before his 2013 re-election campaign.

He was convicted in a Bangkok criminal court, though says on Thursday "the court in Thailand already decided, I won the case."

Makudi was a long-time ally of Qatar's Mohamed bin Hammam when sitting on FIFA's ruling committee for 18 years until 2015.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports