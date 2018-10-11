  1. Home
  2. World

3 still missing after flooding on Spanish island of Mallorca

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 15:55
Residents clear mud from a flooded dstreet in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 10,

Residents clear mud from a flooded dstreet in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 10,

Damaged motorcycles after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Torre

Damaged motorcycles after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Torre

A car on a destroyed crop after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

A car on a destroyed crop after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

A woman clears the mud and water from her house after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wed

A woman clears the mud and water from her house after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma, Spain, Wed

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) ea

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) ea

MADRID (AP) — The emergency service in Spain's Balearic Islands says that a 5-year-old boy and a German couple are still missing after flash flooding in Mallorca killed at least 10 people.

The Germans' last communication was a call to a friend saying they were caught in a vehicle, according to German Consul Sabine Lammers, who was speaking on Cadena SER radio on Thursday.

The Civil Guard said that the body of the boy's mother was found Wednesday. She reportedly managed to bring her 7-year-old daughter out of their car, but she and her son were dragged away.

A British couple, an 80-year-old Dutch woman and six Spanish citizens died in Tuesday's flooding, according to the regional emergency service. One victim's identity has yet to be confirmed.