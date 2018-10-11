  1. Home
Taiwan donates US$500k to Indonesia for earthquake assistance

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/11 15:51
Chen Chung, left, with Ginandjar Kartasasmita

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan government has given the Indonesian Red Cross Society US$500,000 (NT$15.6 million) to aid relief efforts after a catastrophic earthquake struck Central Sulawesi last month, reported CNA.

The donation comes after a separate US$500,000 donation to Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body, Indonesian Ulema Council on Oct. 9, and fulfills Taiwan’s pledge to donate US$1 million.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Palau, Central Sulawesi on Sept. 28, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. At most recent count 2,065 people died and at least 680 people are still missing.  

The donation was made by Taiwan’s representative to Indonesia, Chen Chung (陳忠) to Indonesian Red Cross’s Acting Chairman, Ginandjar Kartasasmita in Jakarta. Kartasasmita thanked Taiwan for its support and long-lasting friendship, reported CNA.

Chen said that the earthquake has caused great loss of life and property, and he hopes that rehabilitation work can help alleviate pain and help locals to return to normal life as soon as possible.

In an interview with CNA, Ginandjar said much of the infrastructure in the hardest hit area, Palu, has been destroyed, and this makes relief efforts difficult. He said the local community is more devastated, and the Red Cross will work to set up a disaster relief shelter to help people move to a new home.

Taiwan previously donated US$250,000 to the Indonesian Red Cross in Aug., in response to a separate earthquake which struck Lombok Island.
Taiwan aid
Taiwan-Indonesia relations
Red Cross
Indonesia earthquakes

