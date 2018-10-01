TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taipei will be the only Asian location out of five cities where ideas platform TEDx Conferences will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a “TEDxWeekend” next year.

TED or “Technology, Entertainment, Design” was founded in 1984 to promote “Ideas Worth Spreading,” and later developed into a host of conferences around the world and online, with speakers being given 18 minutes to discuss their topic.

The Taipei event should take place in November 2019 and last between three and five days, though no content or speakers have been determined yet, the organization announced.

The TEDxWeekends will kick off in Mexico City in March, travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, in May, the Tunisian capital of Tunis in September, and Rome in October, to end up in Taipei City the following month.

About 350 to 500 people will be allowed to register to attend the Taipei event, which will include speeches, visits to companies, cultural events and urban exploration, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan was fitting to act as the host for the TEDx anniversary event due to its democratic system and freedom of speech, allowing for public discussions about a wide range of topics, organizers said.

“Taiwan … has become a facilitator and place where ideas are turned into action,” said Luke Lee (李欣龍), TEDx ambassador and organizer of next year’s event.