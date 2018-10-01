  1. Home
Government introduces new online application process for foreign residents

The system will reduce application processing time from 10 working days to 5

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/11 14:45
(Image courtesy of National Immigration Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has introduced an online residency application system for overseas compatriots and foreign students in order to streamline the application process.

Students and overseas compatriots seeking residency status no longer have to waste time waiting in long lines at the National Immigration Agency. The amount of working days needed to process visa extensions and renewals has also been reduced from five to two, helping to make the procedure a little less stressful.

According to statistics, there are over 51,000 foreign students currently attending school in Taiwan. National Immigration Agency service centers are regularly crowded full of newly arrived students at the start of each semester. It is hoped the change will save students the hassle of queueing for hours to process visas.

Administrative director of Taiwan’s Office of International Cooperation Chang Hsun-ming (張訓銘) has expressed happiness at the change. He says thanks to the help of all those at the Taipei City Service Center, he will no longer have to guide new students through the process in person each time. The students can, instead, receive their permits quickly and with ease.

Director of the National Immigration Agency Taipei City Service Center Huang Ling-yu (黃齡玉) expresses that if anyone has trouble with the online application system, they can call the hotline at 02-27967162 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or use the online query system.
immigration
students
overseas Chinese students

