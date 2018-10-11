  1. Home
Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/11 14:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39
New York 20 7 5 65 60 33
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46
Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41
Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52
D.C. United 11 11 8 41 55 49
New England 8 12 11 35 45 51
Toronto FC 9 16 6 33 55 60
Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59
Orlando City 7 19 4 25 40 68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 16 6 9 57 51 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 8 53 56 38
Los Angeles FC 15 8 8 53 61 46
Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46
Seattle 15 11 5 50 45 33
Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 51 54
LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60
Vancouver 12 12 7 43 49 60
Minnesota United 11 17 3 36 46 63
Houston 9 14 8 35 51 49
Colorado 6 19 6 24 32 62
San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 17

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 18

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 21

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.