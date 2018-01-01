Taiwan has 3rd fastest internet in world 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan was ranked as having the third-fastest internet speed in the world in 2017, according to both Statista and Cable.co.uk.

According to a report by Statista, an online statistical research portal, Taiwan ranked third out of 159 nations tested in terms of broadband download speeds in 2017. Using the time it took to download an HD movie as a reference for comparison, it took 29 minutes and 46 seconds to download the file in Taiwan, the third shortest time in the world last year.

Singapore claimed the top spot at 18 minutes and 30 seconds, while Sweden took second place at 25 minutes and 30 seconds. The U.S. and Canada came in at 21st and 26th place for their sluggish download times of 51 minutes and 13 seconds and 56 minutes and 48 seconds, respectively.

Taiwan posted an average speed of over 30 Megabits per second (Mbps), while Singapore clocked a blistering 55.13Mbps, according to the report. Again, the U.S. registered a lethargic 20Mbps, while Canada came in at a listless 18.03Mbps.

Taiwan was also ranked as having the third-fastest internet speed in the world in 2017 by Cable.co.uk. The Cable report came to the same conclusions on its top 10 list as Statista with Singapore and Sweden taking the top two slots.

The following is a Statista chart showing top 10 fastest internet connections in the world in 2017.

