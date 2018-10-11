INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has repeatedly attacked his opponent, multimillionaire auto-parts magnate Mike Braun, for importing the products he sells from China.

It's a potent issue for Donnelly, a Democrat running for re-election in a manufacturing state.

But it ignores one inconvenient fact: Records reviewed by The Associated Press show a family business Donnelly owned stock in has received shipments of materials from the Asian country for much of this decade.

That sets Donnelly up for charges of hypocrisy in the final weeks of the campaign, while undercutting one of his main attacks against Braun.

Donnelly says he sold his stock in the company and accuses Braun of benefiting from "Chinese labor at the expense of Hoosier workers."