Voracek, Laughton score 2 apiece, Flyers beat Senators 7-4

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 11:08
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jakub Voracek and Scott Laughton scored two goals apiece, and the Philadelphia Flyers rebounded from an embarrassing loss to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Sean Couturier, Robert Hagg and Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers, who were coming off an 8-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks in their home opener a night earlier. Calvin Pickard stopped 31 shots.

Brady Tkachuk scored his first NHL goal and finished with two goals and an assist for Ottawa. Maxime Lajoie also had two goals and an assist for the Senators, who were playing the first of a five-game homestand.

Craig Anderson made 38 saves, but the Flyers victimized him with four goals through two periods before they pulled away in the third.

Philadelphia took the lead for good with 4:15 remaining in the second period when Thomas Chabot missed an opportunity to clear the puck down low and Laughton beat Anderson off a backhand.

The game took a nasty edge in the second that continued in the third.

Playing his second career game, the 19-year-old Tkachuk endeared himself to fans with his scoring touch, but also showed his propensity to mix things up when he took a double minor for roughing early in the final frame.

The Flyers didn't score on the ensuing power play, but Hagg picked up his second of the season shortly thereafter.

Giroux scored his first goal of the season late in the period on a power play to make it 6-3.

Tkachuk, making his home debut with the Senators, got his first goal when he redirected a shot by Chris Tierney off his skate on the power play midway through the first period. He became the fastest Tkachuk to score in the NHL. It took his father Keith five games, and his brother Matthew, who plays for Calgary, scored in his fourth outing.

The Flyers tied it on the power play as Voracek, at the side of the net, redirected Shayne Gostisbehere's one-timer.

Tkachuk picked up his second of the night early in the second period as he carried the puck in and beat Pickard shortside, but less than two minutes later Couturier grabbed a rebound and backhanded it past Anderson to tie it 2-2.

The Flyers took the lead on Voracek's second of the night as he showed great patience before beating Anderson through the five-hole. The Senators managed to tie it when Lajoie fired a rebound past Pickard.

NOTES

Ottawa C Paul Carey and D Ben Harpur were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Return home to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Senators: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports