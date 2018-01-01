TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the first wave of northeastern monsoons strike Taiwan, an extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued today for four cities and counties in northern Taiwan by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Due to the affects of a northeastern monsoon, the CWB at 4 a.m. issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City and Yilan County. The CWB has also issued a strong wind advisory over land for all of Taiwan.

As a northeastern monsoon has begun to affect Taiwan and will continue to do so over the next two days, temperatures are expected to be cooler in northern and northeastern Taiwan. The lowest temperature recorded today was in Tamsui at 19.7 degrees Celsius.

Northern and eastern Taiwan will see highs ranging between 22 to 25 degrees, while central and southern Taiwan will see highs of 30 degrees or higher. People are advised to take be aware of the strong temperature fluctuations between day and night and dress appropriately.

Northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of Taipei will see rainy weather with a high probability of local heavy rain. Brief showers are likely in northern, eastern, southeastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen and Matsu.

The rest of Taiwan including Penghu will see partly cloudy to clear skies. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible mountainous areas of southern and central Taiwan.



(NOAA satellite map of Western Pacific)