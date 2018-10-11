  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan’s ASE Group to ramp up Mexico investment to cater to new tech demand

ASE Group to meet growing demand for automotive electronics through Mexico factory expansion

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/11 10:44
Tien Wu at ASE Group's new U.S. test facility

Tien Wu at ASE Group's new U.S. test facility (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – ASE Group’s (日月光半導體製造) Chief Operating Officer, Tien Wu (吳田玉) said the company will increase investment in its Mexico factory, and the company is considering further investment in Taiwan and the U.S., reported CNA.

Wu told CNA the additional investment will help the company cater to growing North American demand for emerging technologies like automotive electronics.

Wu’s comments were made to the media at the opening of ASE’s new test facility in Silicon Valley, California, U.S.

Wu said he is cautiously optimistic about the future of the semiconductor industry, because long-term demand has not changed due to the trade war, reported CNA.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is well-placed to cater to growing demand for new technologies including 5G, big data, Internet of Things, and automotive electronics.

Wu said that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war will affect the semiconductor industry, but it has not affected the industry yet.

Wu went on to say that no customer has asked the company to change the location of its manufacturing, and added that ASE has factories across the world, and is well-placed to minimize potential effects through shifting manufacturing location, reported Liberty Times.  

ASE Group has manufacturing locations in 18 countries in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America, and employs over 90,000 people.  
ASE Group
semiconductor industry
Taiwan investment
Taiwan-Mexico ties

RELATED ARTICLES

Brazil solar entices Taiwanese investment
Brazil solar entices Taiwanese investment
2018/09/20 17:57
Global wafer factory investment reaches new high
Global wafer factory investment reaches new high
2018/09/18 15:12
Taiwan government mulls additional incentives for Taiwanese manufacturers to leave China
Taiwan government mulls additional incentives for Taiwanese manufacturers to leave China
2018/09/18 11:08
Taiwanese firms losing interest in China: MOEA
Taiwanese firms losing interest in China: MOEA
2018/09/09 17:51
Philippines entices Taiwan electronics industry at SEMICON Taiwan 2018
Philippines entices Taiwan electronics industry at SEMICON Taiwan 2018
2018/09/07 18:11