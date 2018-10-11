TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – ASE Group’s (日月光半導體製造) Chief Operating Officer, Tien Wu (吳田玉) said the company will increase investment in its Mexico factory, and the company is considering further investment in Taiwan and the U.S., reported CNA.

Wu told CNA the additional investment will help the company cater to growing North American demand for emerging technologies like automotive electronics.

Wu’s comments were made to the media at the opening of ASE’s new test facility in Silicon Valley, California, U.S.

Wu said he is cautiously optimistic about the future of the semiconductor industry, because long-term demand has not changed due to the trade war, reported CNA.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is well-placed to cater to growing demand for new technologies including 5G, big data, Internet of Things, and automotive electronics.

Wu said that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war will affect the semiconductor industry, but it has not affected the industry yet.

Wu went on to say that no customer has asked the company to change the location of its manufacturing, and added that ASE has factories across the world, and is well-placed to minimize potential effects through shifting manufacturing location, reported Liberty Times.

ASE Group has manufacturing locations in 18 countries in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America, and employs over 90,000 people.