National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/11 10:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 3 1 .750
New York 3 1 .750
Philadelphia 3 1 .750
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750
Charlotte 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Orlando 2 2 .500 1
Miami 2 3 .400
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Detroit 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 2 2 .500 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 1
New Orleans 0 4 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1
Denver 3 1 .750 1
Portland 1 2 .333
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 2 .500 2
Sacramento 2 2 .500 2
Golden State 1 2 .333
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86

Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT

L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 103

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 102, Memphis 86

Toronto 118, Brooklyn 91

Washington 102, Detroit 97

Atlanta 130, San Antonio 127

Miami 140, New Orleans 128

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.