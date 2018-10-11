WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is referring complaints against new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to federal judges in Colorado and neighboring states.

The complaints deal with statements Kavanaugh made during his confirmation hearings. They were filed originally with Kavanaugh's old court, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Roberts says in a letter posted Wednesday on the D.C. Circuit website that he has asked judges who handle ethics complaints for the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to deal with the complaints.

In a statement issued Saturday, D.C. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson said the complaints only "seek investigations ... of the public statements he has made as a nominee to the Supreme Court."

Roberts took no action while the nomination was pending.