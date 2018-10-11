WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump on the campaign trail (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to campaign in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael pounds Florida's Panhandle.

Trump headed Wednesday to Erie, where he will rally voters for Republican candidates. Trump told reporters that "thousands of people" were lined up for the event, arguing it wouldn't be fair to make them go home.

The rally comes as Trump is escalating his attacks on Democrats. Earlier Wednesday, Trump published an op-ed in USA Today that attacked Democrats over "Medicare for All" health care proposals.

Four-term Reps. Mike Kelly and Lou Barletta are expected to attend the rally. Kelly is facing a challenge from Democrat Ron DiNicola, while Barletta is mounting an uphill campaign to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

__

6:30 a.m.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is calling President Donald Trump's remarks about her "ridiculous and an embarrassment."

At a rally Tuesday night in Iowa, Trump accused Feinstein of leaking a letter written by California professor Christine Blasey Ford alleging Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Feinstein has denied her office was the source of the leak.

The Iowa audience responded to Trump's claim by chanting, "Lock her up!"