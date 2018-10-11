New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|74.66
|75.08
|72.80
|73.17 Down 1.79
|Nov
|74.65
|74.94
|72.67
|73.03 Down 1.78
|Dec
|74.43
|74.80
|72.56
|72.91 Down 1.74
|Jan
|74.32
|74.62
|72.49
|72.82 Down 1.69
|Feb
|74.26
|74.54
|72.45
|72.77 Down 1.65
|Mar
|74.03
|74.30
|72.67
|72.72 Down 1.61
|Apr
|74.04
|74.29
|72.65
|72.65 Down 1.57
|May
|73.98
|74.22
|72.19
|72.53 Down 1.55
|Jun
|73.55
|73.98
|72.03
|72.36 Down 1.52
|Jul
|73.48
|73.48
|72.13
|72.13 Down 1.50
|Aug
|73.21
|73.42
|71.74
|71.86 Down 1.49
|Sep
|73.03
|73.03
|71.51
|71.57 Down 1.48
|Oct
|72.17
|72.17
|71.14
|71.28 Down 1.46
|Nov
|72.29
|72.49
|70.64
|70.98 Down 1.43
|Dec
|71.18
|71.18
|70.58
|70.61 Down 1.42
|Jan
|70.25 Down 1.41
|Feb
|69.60
|69.91
|69.60
|69.91 Down 1.40
|Mar
|69.58 Down 1.40
|Apr
|69.27 Down 1.40
|May
|70.02
|70.37
|68.66
|68.97 Down 1.40
|Jun
|68.62 Down 1.40
|Jul
|68.28 Down 1.40
|Aug
|67.95 Down 1.42
|Sep
|67.65 Down 1.43
|Oct
|67.37 Down 1.43
|Nov
|68.23
|68.47
|66.78
|67.11 Down 1.42
|Dec
|66.76 Down 1.42
|Jan
|66.42 Down 1.41
|Feb
|66.09 Down 1.41
|Mar
|65.77 Down 1.41
|Apr
|65.44 Down 1.43
|May
|65.83
|65.83
|65.14
|65.15 Down 1.43
|Jun
|64.83 Down 1.42
|Jul
|64.53 Down 1.44
|Aug
|64.24 Down 1.45
|Sep
|63.96 Down 1.46
|Oct
|63.69 Down 1.47
|Nov
|64.57
|64.85
|63.10
|63.44 Down 1.48
|Dec
|63.15 Down 1.49
|Jan
|62.88 Down 1.49
|Feb
|62.62 Down 1.49
|Mar
|62.37 Down 1.49
|Apr
|62.12 Down 1.49
|May
|61.88 Down 1.49
|Jun
|61.64 Down 1.49
|Jul
|61.41 Down 1.49
|Aug
|61.19 Down 1.49
|Sep
|60.98 Down 1.49
|Oct
|60.77 Down 1.50
|Nov
|62.10
|62.10
|60.57
|60.57 Down 1.51
|Dec
|60.37 Down 1.51
|Jan
|60.18 Down 1.51
|Feb
|60.00 Down 1.51
|Mar
|59.83 Down 1.51
|Apr
|59.67 Down 1.50
|May
|59.52 Down 1.50
|Jun
|59.36 Down 1.50
|Jul
|59.21 Down 1.50
|Aug
|59.07 Down 1.50
|Sep
|58.94 Down 1.50
|Oct
|58.81 Down 1.51
|Nov
|59.45
|59.45
|58.55
|58.69 Down 1.51
|Dec
|58.56 Down 1.51
|Jan
|58.47 Down 1.51
|Feb
|58.34 Down 1.51
|Mar
|58.26 Down 1.51
|Apr
|58.16 Down 1.51
|May
|58.10 Down 1.51
|Jun
|58.00 Down 1.51
|Jul
|57.93 Down 1.51
|Aug
|57.86 Down 1.51
|Sep
|57.80 Down 1.51
|Oct
|57.78 Down 1.51
|Nov
|57.74 Down 1.51
|Dec
|57.69 Down 1.51
|Jan
|57.66 Down 1.51
|Feb
|57.62 Down 1.51
|Mar
|57.61 Down 1.51
|Apr
|57.59 Down 1.51
|May
|57.59 Down 1.51
|Jun
|57.56 Down 1.51
|Jul
|57.54 Down 1.51
|Aug
|57.52 Down 1.51
|Sep
|57.52 Down 1.51
|Oct
|57.52 Down 1.51
|Nov
|57.53 Down 1.51
|Dec
|57.48 Down 1.51
|Jan
|57.45 Down 1.51
|Feb
|57.43 Down 1.51
|Mar
|57.43 Down 1.51
|Apr
|57.44 Down 1.51
|May
|57.47 Down 1.51
|Jun
|57.47 Down 1.51
|Jul
|57.49 Down 1.51
|Aug
|57.52 Down 1.51
|Sep
|57.57 Down 1.51
|Oct
|57.64 Down 1.51
|Nov
|57.69 Down 1.51
|Dec
|57.82 Down 1.51
|Jan
|57.85 Down 1.51