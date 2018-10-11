  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 74.66 75.08 72.80 73.17 Down 1.79
Nov 74.65 74.94 72.67 73.03 Down 1.78
Dec 74.43 74.80 72.56 72.91 Down 1.74
Jan 74.32 74.62 72.49 72.82 Down 1.69
Feb 74.26 74.54 72.45 72.77 Down 1.65
Mar 74.03 74.30 72.67 72.72 Down 1.61
Apr 74.04 74.29 72.65 72.65 Down 1.57
May 73.98 74.22 72.19 72.53 Down 1.55
Jun 73.55 73.98 72.03 72.36 Down 1.52
Jul 73.48 73.48 72.13 72.13 Down 1.50
Aug 73.21 73.42 71.74 71.86 Down 1.49
Sep 73.03 73.03 71.51 71.57 Down 1.48
Oct 72.17 72.17 71.14 71.28 Down 1.46
Nov 72.29 72.49 70.64 70.98 Down 1.43
Dec 71.18 71.18 70.58 70.61 Down 1.42
Jan 70.25 Down 1.41
Feb 69.60 69.91 69.60 69.91 Down 1.40
Mar 69.58 Down 1.40
Apr 69.27 Down 1.40
May 70.02 70.37 68.66 68.97 Down 1.40
Jun 68.62 Down 1.40
Jul 68.28 Down 1.40
Aug 67.95 Down 1.42
Sep 67.65 Down 1.43
Oct 67.37 Down 1.43
Nov 68.23 68.47 66.78 67.11 Down 1.42
Dec 66.76 Down 1.42
Jan 66.42 Down 1.41
Feb 66.09 Down 1.41
Mar 65.77 Down 1.41
Apr 65.44 Down 1.43
May 65.83 65.83 65.14 65.15 Down 1.43
Jun 64.83 Down 1.42
Jul 64.53 Down 1.44
Aug 64.24 Down 1.45
Sep 63.96 Down 1.46
Oct 63.69 Down 1.47
Nov 64.57 64.85 63.10 63.44 Down 1.48
Dec 63.15 Down 1.49
Jan 62.88 Down 1.49
Feb 62.62 Down 1.49
Mar 62.37 Down 1.49
Apr 62.12 Down 1.49
May 61.88 Down 1.49
Jun 61.64 Down 1.49
Jul 61.41 Down 1.49
Aug 61.19 Down 1.49
Sep 60.98 Down 1.49
Oct 60.77 Down 1.50
Nov 62.10 62.10 60.57 60.57 Down 1.51
Dec 60.37 Down 1.51
Jan 60.18 Down 1.51
Feb 60.00 Down 1.51
Mar 59.83 Down 1.51
Apr 59.67 Down 1.50
May 59.52 Down 1.50
Jun 59.36 Down 1.50
Jul 59.21 Down 1.50
Aug 59.07 Down 1.50
Sep 58.94 Down 1.50
Oct 58.81 Down 1.51
Nov 59.45 59.45 58.55 58.69 Down 1.51
Dec 58.56 Down 1.51
Jan 58.47 Down 1.51
Feb 58.34 Down 1.51
Mar 58.26 Down 1.51
Apr 58.16 Down 1.51
May 58.10 Down 1.51
Jun 58.00 Down 1.51
Jul 57.93 Down 1.51
Aug 57.86 Down 1.51
Sep 57.80 Down 1.51
Oct 57.78 Down 1.51
Nov 57.74 Down 1.51
Dec 57.69 Down 1.51
Jan 57.66 Down 1.51
Feb 57.62 Down 1.51
Mar 57.61 Down 1.51
Apr 57.59 Down 1.51
May 57.59 Down 1.51
Jun 57.56 Down 1.51
Jul 57.54 Down 1.51
Aug 57.52 Down 1.51
Sep 57.52 Down 1.51
Oct 57.52 Down 1.51
Nov 57.53 Down 1.51
Dec 57.48 Down 1.51
Jan 57.45 Down 1.51
Feb 57.43 Down 1.51
Mar 57.43 Down 1.51
Apr 57.44 Down 1.51
May 57.47 Down 1.51
Jun 57.47 Down 1.51
Jul 57.49 Down 1.51
Aug 57.52 Down 1.51
Sep 57.57 Down 1.51
Oct 57.64 Down 1.51
Nov 57.69 Down 1.51
Dec 57.82 Down 1.51
Jan 57.85 Down 1.51