BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2115
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2116
|2131
|2074
|2088
|Down
|31
|Jan
|2115
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2140
|2155
|2101
|2115
|Down
|28
|May
|2155
|2166
|2117
|2127
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2167
|2177
|2128
|2136
|Down
|30
|Sep
|2181
|2181
|2137
|2146
|Down
|31
|Dec
|2197
|2200
|2150
|2161
|Down
|32
|Mar
|2170
|2181
|2170
|2172
|Down
|32
|May
|2188
|2188
|2178
|2178
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2188
|Down
|31
|Sep
|2197
|Down
|31