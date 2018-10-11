  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2115 Down 28
Dec 2116 2131 2074 2088 Down 31
Jan 2115 Down 28
Mar 2140 2155 2101 2115 Down 28
May 2155 2166 2117 2127 Down 28
Jul 2167 2177 2128 2136 Down 30
Sep 2181 2181 2137 2146 Down 31
Dec 2197 2200 2150 2161 Down 32
Mar 2170 2181 2170 2172 Down 32
May 2188 2188 2178 2178 Down 31
Jul 2188 Down 31
Sep 2197 Down 31