BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 03:18

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 12.85 Down .12
Nov 12.85 Down .12
Dec 12.85 Down .12
Jan 12.85 Down .12
Feb 12.92 13.14 12.62 12.85 Down .12
Apr 13.09 13.27 12.78 13.01 Down .12
Jun 13.18 13.36 12.89 13.12 Down .12
Sep 13.39 13.56 13.14 13.35 Down .11
Dec 13.93 Down .09
Feb 13.90 14.12 13.75 13.93 Down .09
Apr 13.92 14.05 13.76 13.93 Down .09
Jun 13.95 14.05 13.87 13.93 Down .09
Sep 14.09 14.17 14.00 14.05 Down .12
Dec 14.34 Down .13
Feb 14.38 14.38 14.30 14.34 Down .13
Apr 14.27 Down .13
Jun 14.25 Down .13