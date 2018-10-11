New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|12.85
|Down .12
|Nov
|12.85
|Down .12
|Dec
|12.85
|Down .12
|Jan
|12.85
|Down .12
|Feb
|12.92
|13.14
|12.62
|12.85
|Down .12
|Apr
|13.09
|13.27
|12.78
|13.01
|Down .12
|Jun
|13.18
|13.36
|12.89
|13.12
|Down .12
|Sep
|13.39
|13.56
|13.14
|13.35
|Down .11
|Dec
|13.93
|Down .09
|Feb
|13.90
|14.12
|13.75
|13.93
|Down .09
|Apr
|13.92
|14.05
|13.76
|13.93
|Down .09
|Jun
|13.95
|14.05
|13.87
|13.93
|Down .09
|Sep
|14.09
|14.17
|14.00
|14.05
|Down .12
|Dec
|14.34
|Down .13
|Feb
|14.38
|14.38
|14.30
|14.34
|Down .13
|Apr
|14.27
|Down .13
|Jun
|14.25
|Down .13