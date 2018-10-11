  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 111.90 Down 1.25
Dec 115.50 Down 1.20
Dec 113.65 114.20 111.05 111.90 Down 1.25
Jan 115.50 Down 1.20
Mar 117.00 117.65 114.60 115.50 Down 1.20
May 119.45 120.10 117.05 117.95 Down 1.20
Jul 121.85 122.40 119.40 120.25 Down 1.25
Sep 124.35 124.60 121.70 122.55 Down 1.25
Dec 127.70 127.85 125.25 125.90 Down 1.25
Mar 130.60 130.85 128.55 129.15 Down 1.25
May 132.55 132.55 130.60 131.20 Down 1.25
Jul 134.20 134.20 132.35 132.95 Down 1.25
Sep 135.75 135.90 134.10 134.70 Down 1.25
Dec 138.45 138.60 136.75 137.35 Down 1.30
Mar 140.00 Down 1.30
May 141.85 Down 1.30
Jul 143.65 Down 1.30
Sep 145.75 Down 1.30