New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|111.90
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|115.50
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|113.65
|114.20
|111.05
|111.90
|Down 1.25
|Jan
|115.50
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|117.00
|117.65
|114.60
|115.50
|Down 1.20
|May
|119.45
|120.10
|117.05
|117.95
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|121.85
|122.40
|119.40
|120.25
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|124.35
|124.60
|121.70
|122.55
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|127.70
|127.85
|125.25
|125.90
|Down 1.25
|Mar
|130.60
|130.85
|128.55
|129.15
|Down 1.25
|May
|132.55
|132.55
|130.60
|131.20
|Down 1.25
|Jul
|134.20
|134.20
|132.35
|132.95
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|135.75
|135.90
|134.10
|134.70
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|138.45
|138.60
|136.75
|137.35
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|140.00
|Down 1.30
|May
|141.85
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|143.65
|Down 1.30
|Sep
|145.75
|Down 1.30