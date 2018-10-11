UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia's foreign minister is urging leaders of the leftist rebel group that signed a peace deal with the government to return to camps for ex-guerrillas "and not get lost, once again, on the path of violence and illegality."

Carlos Holmes Trujillo told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that "there is no excuse for ex-combatants to betray their commitment" to the 2016 cease-fire agreement that ended more than half a century of conflict.

He warned that those who "betray" the agreement "will receive the full weight of the law" and lose all benefits under the peace deal.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recent report to the council that several rebel commanders left training and reintegration areas in the southeast, some citing concerns "about their physical and legal security."