Leading Brazilian candidate to skip 1st run-off debate

By  Associated Press
2018/10/11 02:11
Backdropped by a picture of the presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, Gustavo Bebianno Rocha, president of the Social Lib

A man reads the headlines announcing the results of the Brazilian presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Far-right co

Brazil's presidential candidate for the Workers Party Fernando Haddad, listens to a question during a press conference with foreign journalists, in Sa

SAO PAULO (AP) — The front-runner in Brazil's presidential election will skip the first TV debate before the Oct.28 run-off due to medical reasons.

Doctors of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that he's unfit for Thursday's scheduled debate. He has skipped other debates since being stabbed on Sept. 6. He left the hospital on Sept. 29.

Bolsonaro won Sunday's first-round vote by 46 percent, followed by left-leaning Fernando Haddad's 29 percent.

Haddad told reporters that he would go to a hospital to debate Bolsonaro if needed.

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, jabbed at Haddad on Twitter, calling him a "puppet of a jailed crook."

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from running due to a corruption conviction and picked Haddad to replace him as Workers' Party candidate.