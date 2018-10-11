Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;10;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;103;83;Sunny and hot;102;79;ENE;8;27%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;83;62;WNW;5;46%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;SSW;5;67%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;72;53;Partly sunny;72;57;SSE;11;76%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;55;45;Clouds and sun;54;46;SE;8;67%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;75;45;Mostly sunny;73;49;SE;7;36%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;55;34;Mostly cloudy;62;44;SSW;13;52%;13%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;79;67;A strong t-storm;79;68;NE;7;78%;71%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;Some sun, pleasant;74;63;NNW;12;55%;30%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;63;48;Showers, mainly late;67;54;NW;14;79%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouding up, hot;106;75;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;NNW;9;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm around;86;74;SW;5;76%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;85;65;Partly sunny;87;65;W;6;59%;5%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;Rather cloudy;91;77;NNE;6;71%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;73;62;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;NW;7;77%;59%;3

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;63;39;Sunny, but cool;64;41;SSW;5;30%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and delightful;75;52;Sunny and nice;74;52;ESE;10;52%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;74;54;Sunny and very warm;74;54;SE;9;58%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;49;A shower or two;61;48;NNE;4;87%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;63;Inc. clouds;90;64;SW;7;51%;24%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;73;50;Sunny and warm;73;50;ESE;9;65%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;73;57;Clouds and sun, warm;73;57;S;9;67%;33%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;68;49;Clouds breaking;71;50;NE;9;49%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;76;49;Sunny and warm;74;47;ESE;5;60%;4%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;53;Cloudy;61;53;ENE;12;56%;44%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;78;64;A shower or t-storm;86;64;N;4;47%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cool;67;48;Turning sunny, cool;64;47;NW;8;47%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;N;7;44%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;71;58;Some sun returning;66;54;SSE;11;61%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;S;3;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;95;78;High clouds and hot;97;79;SSW;9;52%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;72;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;38;NW;15;70%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;S;9;81%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;63;52;Sunny and pleasant;62;52;SE;12;81%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Mostly sunny;89;81;NNW;12;73%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;E;7;62%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;SE;9;68%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;75;Hazy sun, a t-storm;90;71;ENE;8;73%;79%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;31;A little p.m. rain;49;36;N;6;74%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;87;75;Heavy rain;80;73;ESE;8;87%;94%;1

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;Sunny and pleasant;93;69;SE;7;50%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;66;54;A.M. rain, clearing;60;51;SSE;15;81%;91%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;N;5;43%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;72;67;A p.m. t-storm;75;67;WSW;10;79%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with a shower;76;70;Mostly cloudy;79;70;N;8;64%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;84;54;Mostly sunny;85;56;ENE;5;30%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSW;5;75%;69%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;62;40;Clouds and sun;55;47;SSW;7;89%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;A t-storm around;93;77;SSW;7;74%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;84;72;Mostly cloudy;82;73;ENE;8;64%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;85;74;Partly sunny;84;72;ENE;9;66%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;92;67;Partly sunny;91;67;NNW;8;40%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;88;59;Hazy sun;86;59;NE;6;40%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;71;61;Spotty showers;68;62;NE;8;77%;82%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;ENE;7;58%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;82;Sunny and very warm;97;82;N;9;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;Mostly sunny;88;61;ENE;6;22%;4%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;77;40;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;NNW;4;23%;18%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;73;Some sun;97;72;WNW;4;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;77;59;A t-storm in spots;79;58;W;5;65%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;80;Sunshine;104;79;SW;10;19%;29%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;61;42;Sunny and pleasant;62;43;ENE;6;76%;6%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Thundershower;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;9;71%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;72;A t-storm in spots;87;74;W;6;69%;84%;7

Kolkata, India;A shower;85;75;Periods of rain;83;76;E;8;88%;88%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;85;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;NNE;4;82%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;39;A t-storm in spots;54;37;N;8;70%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;7;82%;61%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;69;61;Turning sunny;68;61;S;9;76%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;71;64;A morning t-storm;73;63;S;6;69%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;73;59;A little p.m. rain;68;55;SSW;13;75%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;Low clouds breaking;72;59;SW;5;67%;6%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;75;Turning sunny, nice;84;74;WSW;7;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;67;56;A shower or t-storm;70;55;SW;6;69%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;82;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;WNW;7;70%;47%;9

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;97;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;6;62%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;90;79;E;6;69%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;SE;8;52%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;Showers and t-storms;72;59;NNE;5;65%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;A heavy thunderstorm;89;79;SW;7;75%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;60;41;ESE;5;83%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;86;77;SSW;10;66%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;48;Turning cloudy;59;49;ENE;8;49%;30%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;61;47;Rain tapering off;59;47;W;4;95%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;55;42;Sunny;54;36;NNW;8;60%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;92;82;Partly sunny;94;77;NNW;7;63%;6%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;56;Clouds and sun, nice;82;55;ENE;9;49%;13%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;81;73;Rain and a t-storm;76;61;SW;8;88%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm around;82;63;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;WNW;6;62%;57%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;47;33;Mostly cloudy;48;41;S;10;61%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;73;65;Cloudy with showers;70;58;NW;8;73%;76%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;59;45;NE;4;68%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;79;50;Rain and a t-storm;70;42;W;10;93%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rainy times;82;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;ENE;12;82%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;A t-storm in spots;84;74;SSW;6;81%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clearing;93;76;Mostly sunny;94;75;ENE;8;62%;4%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;SW;9;54%;81%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;58;Partial sunshine;74;60;W;10;69%;57%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;77;Increasing clouds;91;76;NNE;5;64%;45%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;12;71%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;Showers and t-storms;89;73;ESE;4;65%;83%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;74;52;Sunny and warm;72;49;SE;9;41%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;61;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;35;NW;8;46%;9%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;54;Cloudy with showers;67;54;ENE;10;64%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;77;65;Decreasing clouds;76;60;SE;9;72%;46%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;75;Clouds and sun;84;75;ESE;9;65%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few showers;45;38;A bit of rain;52;43;E;22;81%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;60;44;Partly sunny, nice;60;47;SSE;3;85%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;87;73;Rain and drizzle;80;73;NNE;7;79%;79%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;95;71;Sunny and very warm;100;72;E;6;13%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;75;62;More clouds than sun;75;61;ENE;6;73%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;57;40;Mostly sunny;56;46;SW;6;82%;26%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;54;Mostly sunny;66;52;W;7;75%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;A t-storm in spots;78;64;S;5;75%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;86;77;A passing shower;86;76;SSE;8;73%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;73;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;WNW;4;97%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;48;Mostly sunny;79;48;ENE;7;20%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mainly cloudy;72;51;Cool with rain;65;45;SW;4;59%;74%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;N;5;80%;82%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;58;Showers and t-storms;69;54;SE;5;73%;64%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;63;47;NE;5;62%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;61;43;Cool with some sun;57;43;NW;6;50%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;70;59;Partly sunny, cool;70;59;ENE;13;44%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;W;3;78%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;72;42;Mostly sunny;67;44;SE;7;60%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers around;86;76;A shower;85;75;ESE;5;80%;83%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;60;48;Sun and some clouds;60;48;S;6;82%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with showers;64;57;Spotty showers;62;59;SE;16;56%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional p.m. rain;79;71;Rain and drizzle;74;70;NE;9;80%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A downpour;59;43;Partly sunny;58;47;S;6;88%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;62;45;Partly sunny;65;47;E;5;54%;23%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;More clouds than sun;69;54;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;ENE;6;53%;36%;4

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;82;62;Rather cloudy;81;62;SSE;7;28%;14%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;83;68;Mostly sunny;82;70;N;6;45%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;83;53;Plenty of sun;83;53;E;4;41%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;75;69;A passing shower;79;65;SW;7;75%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;76;65;Not as warm;68;43;WNW;17;75%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;ESE;11;54%;51%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;SSE;10;65%;34%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;52;23;Plenty of sunshine;53;21;SE;7;57%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;59;46;ENE;4;69%;22%;2

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;72;53;Sunshine and warm;72;53;SSE;10;57%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;68;Partly sunny;89;69;ENE;4;60%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;65;42;Sunny and mild;64;45;SE;4;82%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;68;44;Sunny and mild;68;47;SE;7;64%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;58;54;Rain and drizzle;62;50;N;18;81%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;88;76;Brief p.m. showers;88;76;SSW;6;79%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;72;49;Clouds and sunshine;73;51;NE;3;57%;27%;4

