Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;16;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;39;28;Sunny and hot;39;26;ENE;13;27%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;8;46%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;SSW;8;67%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;22;12;Partly sunny;22;14;SSE;18;76%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;13;7;Clouds and sun;12;8;SE;13;67%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;24;7;Mostly sunny;23;9;SE;11;36%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly cloudy;16;6;SSW;21;52%;13%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A strong t-storm;26;20;NE;11;78%;71%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;NNW;20;55%;30%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;17;9;Showers, mainly late;19;12;NW;22;79%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouding up, hot;41;24;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;NNW;14;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;8;76%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;31;18;W;10;59%;5%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;Rather cloudy;33;25;NNE;9;71%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;23;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NW;12;77%;59%;3

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;17;4;Sunny, but cool;18;5;SSW;9;30%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and delightful;24;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;ESE;16;52%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;23;12;Sunny and very warm;24;12;SE;14;58%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A shower or two;16;9;NNE;7;87%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Inc. clouds;32;18;SW;12;51%;24%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;23;10;Sunny and warm;23;10;ESE;15;65%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;23;14;Clouds and sun, warm;23;14;S;14;67%;33%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;20;10;Clouds breaking;22;10;NE;15;49%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Sunny and warm;23;9;ESE;8;60%;4%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;12;Cloudy;16;12;ENE;20;56%;44%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;30;18;N;6;47%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cool;19;9;Turning sunny, cool;18;8;NW;13;47%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;N;12;44%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;22;14;Some sun returning;19;12;SSE;18;61%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;5;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;35;26;High clouds and hot;36;26;SSW;14;52%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;22;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;10;3;NW;24;70%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;S;14;81%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;17;11;Sunny and pleasant;17;11;SE;19;81%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NNW;19;73%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;E;11;62%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;14;68%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun, a t-storm;32;22;ENE;13;73%;79%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;0;A little p.m. rain;9;2;N;10;74%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;31;24;Heavy rain;27;23;ESE;13;87%;94%;1

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;SE;12;50%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;19;12;A.M. rain, clearing;15;10;SSE;24;81%;91%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;N;9;43%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;22;20;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;WSW;15;79%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with a shower;25;21;Mostly cloudy;26;21;N;14;64%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;29;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;ENE;8;30%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;8;75%;69%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;17;5;Clouds and sun;13;8;SSW;12;89%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;11;74%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;29;22;Mostly cloudy;28;23;ENE;13;64%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;23;Partly sunny;29;22;ENE;15;66%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;34;20;Partly sunny;33;19;NNW;12;40%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;31;15;Hazy sun;30;15;NE;10;40%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;Spotty showers;20;16;NE;14;77%;82%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;ENE;11;58%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;15;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;ENE;10;22%;4%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;25;4;Plenty of sunshine;22;5;NNW;7;23%;18%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;23;Some sun;36;22;WNW;7;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;14;W;9;65%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Sunshine;40;26;SW;16;19%;29%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;16;6;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;ENE;9;76%;6%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Thundershower;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;14;71%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;10;69%;84%;7

Kolkata, India;A shower;30;24;Periods of rain;28;24;E;13;88%;88%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;30;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;NNE;7;82%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A t-storm in spots;12;3;N;13;70%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;12;82%;61%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;15;76%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;22;18;A morning t-storm;23;17;S;10;69%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;23;15;A little p.m. rain;20;13;SSW;21;75%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;15;Low clouds breaking;22;15;SW;8;67%;6%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Turning sunny, nice;29;23;WSW;11;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;20;14;A shower or t-storm;21;13;SW;10;69%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;28;Clouds and sun, nice;31;28;WNW;11;70%;47%;9

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;10;62%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;E;9;69%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SE;14;52%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Showers and t-storms;22;15;NNE;9;65%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;75%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;ESE;8;83%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;16;66%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;9;Turning cloudy;15;9;ENE;13;49%;30%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;16;8;Rain tapering off;15;8;W;7;95%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;13;6;Sunny;12;2;NNW;13;60%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;28;Partly sunny;35;25;NNW;11;63%;6%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;13;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;ENE;14;49%;13%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;27;23;Rain and a t-storm;25;16;SW;12;88%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm around;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;WNW;10;62%;57%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;9;1;Mostly cloudy;9;5;S;15;61%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;23;18;Cloudy with showers;21;14;NW;12;73%;76%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;15;7;NE;6;68%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;26;10;Rain and a t-storm;21;5;W;16;93%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rainy times;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;ENE;19;82%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SSW;10;81%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clearing;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;13;62%;4%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;25;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;SW;14;54%;81%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partial sunshine;23;16;W;16;69%;57%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;25;Increasing clouds;33;25;NNE;8;64%;45%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;19;71%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;ESE;7;65%;83%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;23;11;Sunny and warm;22;9;SE;14;41%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;16;3;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;2;NW;13;46%;9%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;ENE;16;64%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;25;18;Decreasing clouds;25;16;SE;14;72%;46%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;ESE;15;65%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few showers;7;3;A bit of rain;11;6;E;35;81%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny, nice;16;8;SSE;5;85%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;31;23;Rain and drizzle;27;23;NNE;11;79%;79%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;35;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;E;10;13%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;17;More clouds than sun;24;16;ENE;10;73%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;8;SW;9;82%;26%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;W;11;75%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;18;S;8;75%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;SSE;14;73%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;WNW;6;97%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;9;Mostly sunny;26;9;ENE;12;20%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mainly cloudy;22;10;Cool with rain;18;7;SW;6;59%;74%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;9;80%;82%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;14;Showers and t-storms;20;12;SE;8;73%;64%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;17;8;NE;9;62%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;16;6;Cool with some sun;14;6;NW;10;50%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;21;15;Partly sunny, cool;21;15;ENE;20;44%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;5;78%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;22;5;Mostly sunny;19;7;SE;11;60%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers around;30;24;A shower;30;24;ESE;9;80%;83%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;9;Sun and some clouds;16;9;S;10;82%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with showers;18;14;Spotty showers;17;15;SE;25;56%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional p.m. rain;26;22;Rain and drizzle;23;21;NE;14;80%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A downpour;15;6;Partly sunny;14;8;S;10;88%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny;18;8;E;8;54%;23%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;More clouds than sun;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ENE;10;53%;36%;4

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;28;17;Rather cloudy;27;17;SSE;11;28%;14%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;N;10;45%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;28;12;Plenty of sun;28;12;E;7;41%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;20;A passing shower;26;18;SW;11;75%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;24;19;Not as warm;20;6;WNW;27;75%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ESE;18;54%;51%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;SSE;17;65%;34%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;11;-5;Plenty of sunshine;11;-6;SE;12;57%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;6;69%;22%;2

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Sunshine and warm;22;12;SSE;16;57%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny;32;21;ENE;7;60%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;18;5;Sunny and mild;18;7;SE;7;82%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;20;7;Sunny and mild;20;9;SE;12;64%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;15;12;Rain and drizzle;17;10;N;30;81%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;31;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;SSW;9;79%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;22;9;Clouds and sunshine;23;10;NE;5;57%;27%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather