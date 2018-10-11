SAO PAULO (AP) — Rock star Roger Waters is causing a stir in Brazil after calling the leading candidate in October's presidential election a neo-fascist.

A big screen behind the stage at Waters' concert in Sao Paulo on Tuesday showed the words "Resist neo-fascism." And then displayed a list of names — including that of Jair Bolsonaro.

The crowd of more than 40,000 fans at the Allianz Parque stadium was split, with some cheering the former Pink Floyd member while others booed.

Waters also displayed "Not Him" on the big screen, the slogan of a movement against the right-wing candidate.

Bolsonaro won the first-round of Brazil's presidential elections with 46 percent.

His adversary in the Oct.28 run-off will be left-leaning Fernando Haddad, who had 29 percent.

Waters is touring in Brazil until Oct.30.