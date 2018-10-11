WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to refocus voters on health care. They've now lost a vote on the issue but hope they've gained a message that will help them win Senate control in next month's elections.

The Senate voted Wednesday to reject a Democratic attempt to scuttle President Donald Trump's push for short-term health insurance plans, which are less expensive but provide skimpier coverage. It was a near party-line vote and came four days after the chamber's war over confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats say the vote will help them in November because health care remains a top concern for voters.

Trump has made it easier for people to buy short-term plans. Republicans say the policies provide a low-cost option that many people want.